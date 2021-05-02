Argyle Capital Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.