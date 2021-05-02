Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

