Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 389,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

PPA stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.