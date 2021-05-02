Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,337,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

