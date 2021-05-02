Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.60. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

