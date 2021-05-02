Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 417 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $319.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 409.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

