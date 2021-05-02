Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 315,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

