Arqma Price Reaches $0.0364 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $330,867.58 and approximately $901.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.19 or 0.05146753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $984.92 or 0.01733511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00476514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00590714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00436879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,135,970 coins and its circulating supply is 9,091,426 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

