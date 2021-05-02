Artfinity (AT) One Day Volume Tops $8,270.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $648,474.28 and approximately $8,270.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

