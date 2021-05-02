Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

