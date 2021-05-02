Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

