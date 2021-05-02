Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 52.9% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASHTY stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $272.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.57.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

