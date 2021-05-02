Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 580,061 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 271.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.74% of TimkenSteel worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE TMST opened at $12.02 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

