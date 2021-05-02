Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,768,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

