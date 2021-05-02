Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.05 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 607.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

