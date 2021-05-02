Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.48% of Daseke worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.59 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

