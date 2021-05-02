Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 276.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

