Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.63 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 611.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,768 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.