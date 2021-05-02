Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.46 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

