Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 454,600 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.83% of Triumph Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

