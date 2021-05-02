Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 113,610 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,610 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

