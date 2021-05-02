Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 63,864 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,864 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.31 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

