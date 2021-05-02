Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.30 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

