Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires $638,675.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $232,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

