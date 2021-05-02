ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

