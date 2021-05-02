Atheios Price Up 15.5% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $68,466.22 and approximately $684.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,167.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.45 or 0.05131355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.68 or 0.01724207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00476145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.81 or 0.00720365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00569469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.18 or 0.00432383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,370,970 coins and its circulating supply is 39,897,075 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

