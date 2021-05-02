Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 295,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

