Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Head to Head Survey

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.07 $62.13 million $0.61 63.20 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, suggesting that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

