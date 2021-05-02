Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $551,700.00. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,855 shares of company stock worth $6,086,221 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

