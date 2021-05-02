Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $275.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

TEAM stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average of $225.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

