Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $285.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Atlassian stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

