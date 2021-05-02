Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Atos has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

