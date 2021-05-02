AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

