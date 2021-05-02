AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $30.92 Average PT from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

