Austin D. Kim Sells 1,054 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

