Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

