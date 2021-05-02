AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AN. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of AN opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,995 shares of company stock worth $39,345,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

