Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 34.1% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $270.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $31.72 or 0.00056018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00312496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,947,793 coins and its circulating supply is 128,781,758 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

