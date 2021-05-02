Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.90 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

