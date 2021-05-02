Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.4% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 416,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

