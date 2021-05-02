Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

