Avondale Wealth Management Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

