Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

