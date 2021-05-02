Avondale Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,966,000.

ICLN stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

