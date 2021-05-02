Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AX. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AX opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

