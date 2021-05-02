B. Riley Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Strong Sell” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $102.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

