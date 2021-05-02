B. Riley Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

