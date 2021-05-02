Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

