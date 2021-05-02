Badger Daylighting (BAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Badger Daylighting to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.30 million.

BAD opened at C$41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAD. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

