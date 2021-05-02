Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 11th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.